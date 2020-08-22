It was just a few days ago when the makers of Chiru 152 had announced that they would be releasing the film’s first look and motion poster on August 22, which also marks Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 65th birthday. In fact, there is one more special event, Ganesh Chaturthi. It is indeed the perfect day to announce about the megastar’s 152nd film. As promised, the makers have officially announced the title of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with a motion poster and it has been titled as Acharya. Chiru 152: Chiranjeevi’s First Look From Acharya to Be Unveiled on Megastar’s 65th Birthday!

It was known that Chiru 152 has been titled as Acharya but an official word was awaited and here it is! The motion poster of Acharya with that intense background score composed by Mani Sharma will give you goosebumps. Directed by Koratala Siva, it gives a glimpse of this upcoming social drama. It shows Chiranjeevi standing amid the masses with a knife in his hand, set against a rural background. It is said that the megastar will portray the role of a naxalite-turned-social reformer. While sharing the motion poster, the makers captioned it as, “A Comrade’s Quest for Dharma”. The makers have also announced that Acharya will release in summer 2021. Acharya: Makers Of Chiranjeevi Starrer to Cut Down on the Film’s Budget?

Watch The Motion Poster Of Acharya Below:

About Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi had stated, “It is a socio-political entertainer that depicts a man’s fight to conserve natural resources. My role is an intense one, both physically and intellectually. Like Koratala Siva’s earlier films, Acharya too drives across a strong message without sounding too preachy.” Acharya also features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo. This film is bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners.

