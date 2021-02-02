Mumbai, February 2: Fire broke out at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon on Tuesday where Adipurish's shooting was going on. The magnum opus stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas in leads and is directed by Om Raut. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out during the afternoon hours. As soon as the fire incident was reported, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Reports inform that the studio is located near the Inorbit Mall in the city. Adipurush: Shooting Of Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan Starrer To Commence From February 2!

Thick dark smoke enveloped the entire area as flames swept through the basement of the sprawling studio. Media reports claim that no person was stuck as the studio was shut when the fire broke out. Also, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the fire broke out due to short circuit. "The entire chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe," the source added. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Kurla West; No Injuries Reported (Video).

Here's the video of the blaze:

#WATCH I Mumbai: A fire has broken out at a studio in Goregaon; 8 fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GJ9pNB0q0x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Goregoan area in Mumbai has a number of film studios. The famous Filmcity is located in Goregaon East. Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Talking about the film, it is supposed to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Stay tuned!

