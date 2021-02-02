Adipurush is the upcoming magnum opus that will be helmed by Om Raut. The movie stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, who’d seeing essaying the roles of Ram And Lankesh, respectively. The motion capture of Adipurush had commenced from January 21 and the makers have shared the update about the shooting of the film. The film’s shooting has commenced from February 2 and to announce about it, a poster has been shared that reads ‘Adipurush’ with the tagline ‘celebrating victory of good over evil’ and ‘Aarambh’. Salaar, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush – Here’s Looking at Prabhas’ Upcoming Releases!

As per the update shared by Prabhas’ fan clubs, the shooting of Adipurush will commence in Mumbai today with a puja ceremony and it’s going to take place at a studio. Prabhas would reportedly be arriving in the city for the launch ceremony. A huge set has also been constructed for the shoot and Prabhas will be joining the team from next month. However, the makers haven’t shared any official update on it yet. Adipurush: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Starrer to Hit the Screens on August 11, 2022.

Adipurush Aarambh

Update On Film’s Shoot

AdiPurush Will Be Officially Launching With a Muhurtam Ceremony Tomorrow at a Private Studio in #Mumbai Rebel Star #Prabhas Will Fly to #Mumbai for Attending #Adipurush Launch Huge Set Erected in Mumbai & #Prabhas Will Join Shoot Next Month. #PrabhasRajuClub — Prabhas Army™ (@PrabhasFanArmy) February 1, 2021

Prepping For Launch Ceremony

It is also stated that Kriti Sanon will be seen as the female lead, whereas veteran actress Hema Malini has been roped in to play Ram’s mother. Adipurush is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on August 11, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).