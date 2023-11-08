Actor Tovino Thomas’ film Adrishya Jalakangal or Invisible Windows has finally released its theatrical trailer. A darkly mysterious, and conceptually very unique story, the movie is something else entirely, witnessing the Malayalam star in an entirely new avatar. A kind of anti-war movie mixed psychological-thriller and even some horror elements, Adrishya Jalakangal is an experimental film that tackles its themes with a subtle storytelling and is layered with metaphors and allegories, as it tells the story of love, loss, heartbreak and an exploration of the unknown. Adrishya Jalakangal Trailer: Dr Biju's 'Invisible Windows', Starring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan, Promises Surrealist War Film With Global Appeal (Watch Video).

Rather bleak and morose, the film tonally seems to have a rather pessimistic view of life almost bordering on a nihilistic outlook. Featuring a very rustic and grounded tone, the trailer sees a lot of different things such as discussing how once dead, names don’t matter, a kind of workers' revolt, and anti-war protests, as well as some small romance and family in-fighting. The trailer reveals next to nothing while at the same time being something extremely interesting. Already attesting to its quality, the movie has been the official selection at the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (TBNIFF) 2023 in Estonia. Tovino Thomas Bags Best Asian Actor at Septimius Awards For 2018, Malayalam Actor Says ‘This One Is for Kerala’ (View Pics).

Check Out The Trailer Of Adrishya Jalakangal:

Even for director Dr Biju’s own style, Adrishya Jalakangal may be perhaps his most experimental movie yet as it tackles an intriguing concept in an even more interesting manner. As for Tovino Thomas, this was yet another gigantic success after his film 2018 which was picked as India’s official selection at the 2024 Oscars. Initially scheduled to hit on October 31, the movie will now release in theaters on November 24. The film’s music has been composed by Ricky Rej and also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans in lead roles.

