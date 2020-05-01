Ajith Kumar Birthday: 5 Things That Make Thala the Most Favourite Superstar of Tamil Cinema!

Thala Ajith (Photo Credits: File Photo)

We all know that Ajith Kumar is fondly called as Thala Ajith by his fans. But did you know he is also called as the George Clooney of Kollywood? The actor got this tag because of his good looks and the charming similarity that he has with the Hollywood star. Born to a Tamil father, P Subramaniam, and a Sindhi mother, Mohini, Ajith as a child did not speak Tamil, instead he practiced Sindhi. It was only after he becoming an actor he mastered in Tamil. Today (May 1) Ajith celebrates his 49th birthday and fans across the country are celebrating it online. Due to coronavirus outbreak, nationwide lockdown is imposed due to which even Ajith’s fan clubs cannot have any mass gatherings for celebration. So his fans are busy celebrating this special day through social media platforms. Thala Ajith to Turn a Year Older on May 1, #ThalaBirthdayMashup Releases Ahead of Superstar’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Thala Ajith, born in Hyderabad, had his own shares of ups and downs when he stepped in the Kollywood industry. It was in 1993 when he got his debut as a lead actor with the Tamil film Amaravathi. But it took a lot of time for him to earn a strong foothold in the Tamil film industry. He took him a few years to taste success, but when that happened, then there was no looking back. On Thala Ajith’s birthday, let’s take a look at those five things that make him the most favourite superstar of Tamil Cinema. Coronavirus Outbreak: Thala Ajith Mentored Team of Researchers Help Tamil Nadu Government by Using Drones to Disinfect Public Places.

Mass Hero

Thala Ajith tasted success with the release of the film Aasai in 1995, and thereafter it he started delivering hit films. He established himself as hero but it was six years later, with director AR Murugadoss’ movie Dheena that made him as a mass hero. From thereon fans started calling him Thala. Be it a romantic movie or an action drama or thriller or any other genre, Thala Ajith has successfully pulled off some brilliant roles in his acting career.

Director’s Favourite

Filmmakers look forward to an opportunity to bring Thala Ajith onboard in their movies. Directors such as Agathiyan, K Subash, KS Ravikumar, Siva and H Vinoth have been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to team up with Thala Ajith at least twice. Which director would not want to have an actor like Ajith Kumar in their films who has such a strong onscreen persona that is captivating enough?

Versatility

Thala Ajith is a versatile hero. Be it the role of a mechanic, an underworld don, an honest cop, a counter-terrorist agent, a well-respected chieftain of a village or a lawyer, you name it and you’ll see how brilliantly Thala Ajith has portrayed those roles. The characters that he has played onscreen in his acting career have been promising and convincing.

Popularity Sans Social Media

Most of the celebrities have social media accounts and it does play a huge role. But Thala Ajith is not there on social media. He gained popularity through his efforts. The actor has strong fan clubs across social media platforms and we have often seen (on Twitter) how they stand in support for their favourite superstar. Besides being a brilliant actor, Ajith is also a motor car racer and hence he has fans from the car racing field as well.

Family Man

Thala Ajith is role model for many, a man who has no airs of stardom. He prefers leading a simple life and treat everyone equally. He is kindhearted and prefers to remain tight-lipped about his personal life. He ensures to spend quality time with his wife Shalini and two adorable children.

Thala Ajith has won hearts through his work in a career spanning more than two decades. Here’s wishing him tons of love and more amazing projects in the future. Happy Birthday, Thala Ajith!