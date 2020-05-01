Ajith Kumar Birthday: From Dheena to Nerkonda Paarvai, 7 Powerful Roles of Thala That Spell ‘Marana Massu’!

Ajith Kumar Birthday: 7 Powerful Roles of Thala That Spell 'Marana Massu'!

Thala Ajith has turned a year older and handsomer! Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar is celebrating his birthday on May 1, 2020, turning 19. The actor, who was last seen in the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai, is currently one of the biggest stars in Kollywood with a huge fanbase, rivalling that of Thalapathy Vijay, The fact that he is also very good-looking with the salt-and-pepper is just an added bonus. On behalf of LatestLY, we wish the superstar Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Ajith Kumar Birthday: 5 Things That Make Thala the Most Favourite Superstar of Tamil Cinema!

Now if you have followed Thala's career right from the start, you know that the man has done nearly all kinds of genres. From family dramas to romantic films to action thrillers to black comedies, the actor has left a mark in most of them. But when it comes to massy roles, Ajith seems to have a special knack in making them even more powerful. In this special feature, let's revisit seven films of the superstar that are pure marana massu!

Dheena

Ajith in Dheena

In Dheena, directed by hitmaker AR Murugadoss, Ajith plays the adopted brother and right-hand man of a benevolent gangster (Malayalam star Suresh Gopi), who would do anything for his mentor, only for things to get complicated when he falls for a girl. It is the kind of role that allows Ajith to display his machismo and his romantic side, and Ajith manages to excel in both!

Billa

Ajith in Billa

The remake of a Rajinikanth starrer by the same name, which itself is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don, is more stylish and action-oriented, more so with the presence of both Ajith and Nayantara. As both the shrewd, cold-hearted don and his naive, good-hearted doppelganger, Ajith brings out enough variance in the role to make them distinct enough while also packing a punch where and when needed!

Mankatha

Ajith in Mankatha

A black comedy that as Ajith tearing up the scene in an out-and-out villain character. Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has him play a corrupt former cop who pulls off a heist on a don with a bunch of good-for-nothings. Only this isn't Ocean's 11, as everyone tries to double-cross each other. Ajith's OTT act and some sparkling dialogues make this flawed film worth revisiting when you have nothing else to do.

Arrambham

Ajith in Arrambham

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Arrambham is a thriller about a supposed terrorist who coerces a hacker into doing the bidding, before the latter realise that he is a good man on a revenge path. Ajith oozes charm and charisma in the role, while also delivering a killer performance in the process.

Veeram

Ajith in Veeram

The remake of the Malayalam hit, Valyettan, Ajith steps into Mammootty's shoes as the elder brother of four siblings, who is also a powerful figure. Since this is directed by Siva, there are gallery-pleasing mass dialogues and some powerful sequence, delivered by aplomb by Thala.

Vedalam

Ajith in Vedalam

Siva's second film with Ajith is a very okayish masala thriller with a revenge angle. But what makes its more entertaining that it deserves is Ajith's chameleonic performance as a one-man army, whose instant shift in facial expressions when dealing with goons has now become stuff for memes.

Nerkonda Paarvai

Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai

It is not easy to do a role that was earlier done by Amitabh Bachchan in the original and live up to it. But Thala not only manages to pull that off, but according to certain critics, he even surpassed the Bollywood legend's performance in the PINK remake. As a schizophreniac lawyer defending three innocent girls against a false assault allegation, Ajith breathes fire in the role, but without going overboard, especially in the court scenes. It is what you call a mass role for the classes!