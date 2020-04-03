Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan Turns 6 Today! Tollywood Hero Pens a Beautiful Note for His Baby Boy (View Post)

Allu Arjun with family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two adorable children – Ayaan and Arha. And netizens often get to catch a glimpse of the two little munchkins on Instagram, courtesy their parents. Today, Ayaan, is celebrating his sixth birthday, and the family has opted for an intimate celebration. Both Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have shared pics of their son on their respective Insta account, in which you’ll see the baby boy slicing the birthday cake. But besides the pictures, it is Allu Arjun’s note for the six-year-old that has been winning hearts. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy Celebrate Their 9th Wedding Anniversary Today! Actor Shares a Beautiful Pic from Their Marriage.

Allu Arjun penned a beautiful note for his son, Ayaan. He wrote, “I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby”. This note from the doting dad has been winning hearts. COVID-19 Outbreak: Allu Arjun, Nani, Sushanth and Others Donate to Corona Crisis Charity.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was a major hit at the box office. His next film is tentatively titled as #AA20. It is a Sukumar directorial, in which Rshmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu will also be seen in the lead roles. The Tollywood hero was supposed to get started with the shooting last month, however, it could not happen owing to the coronavirus outbreak.