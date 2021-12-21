Andrea Jeremiah is a multi-talented star. She is a sensational actress, playback singer and also a musician who is known for her works in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She started off as a playback singer and gradually made her acting debut as well. Born in an Anglo-Indian family, Andrea has turned a year older today (December 21). It was at the age of eight when she had learned classical piano and by 10, she was a part of The Jackson 5 pop band called Young Stars. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Trailer: Shruti Haasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bobby Simha, Andrea Jeremiah Star in This Anthology About Re-Discovering Love During 21-Day Lockdown (Watch Video).

When Andrea Jeremiah was in college, she has appeared in numerous stage plays. In fact, she even set up a company named The Show Must Go On aka TSMGO Productions in order to promote artistes and live art. Well, apart from being an inspiration to many budding talents, she has also made heads turn when it comes to fashion, especially the ethnic outfits. Andrea has left everyone amazed with her sartorial choices. She has ruled hearts with her modern and desi style. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at those pictures in which she donned a saree and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Every time she draped a six-yard of grace, Andrea looked ethereal.

Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

The Perfect Colour Combo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

Regal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

Fusion Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

Pretty In Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

Isn’t she an absolute beauty in these sarees? Andrea Jeremiah kept her look simple, elegant and classy. We wish the stunner a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

