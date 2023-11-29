Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is known for films like Pokiri, Vamsi, Aagadu and others, recently said that he was absolutely blown away by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s appearance in the latter’s upcoming movie Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The upcoming film, which is set to clash at the box-office with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and stars Bobby as the antagonistic force. Animal Advance Booking, Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Crosses Two Lakh Ticket Sales Ahead of the Release - Reports.

At a recent promotional event for Animal, Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his admiration for Bobby Deol's role. As the trailer unfolds, Bobby Deol's presence escalates, eventually stealing the spotlight and setting the stage for a clash with Ranbir Kapoor. Mahesh Babu, visibly impressed, said: “Bobby, you come in the end, and you blew my mind - my phone just dropped. The transformation is stunning, and as an audience, it's very inspiring for us. I can't wait to watch you on the big screen.” Animal Censor Board Report Leaked! Close-up Shots of Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Intimate Scenes Removed Among Other Cuts From Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film.

The film is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film after Arjun Reddy and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh both of which were blockbusters. Animal releases in cinemas on December 1.

