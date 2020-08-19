Sunny Wayne, who made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Second Show, celebrates his 37th birthday today. Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya, Nivin Pauly and many others have extended him heartfelt birthday wishes across social media platforms. Prithviraj Sukumaran made this day a little more special for Sunny and all his fans by launching the teaser of his upcoming Malayalam film, Anugraheethan Antony, on Facebook. Prithviraj Sukumaran to Star in India’s First Virtual Production Film That Marks Gokulraj Baskar’s Directorial Debut (View Poster).

Anugraheethan Antony, starring Sunny Wayne and Gouri G Kishan in the lead, the teaser of this movie looks like sweet rom-com. It shows an adorable love tale between two good friends, Jerry and Sanjana. The opening of the teaser shows Jerry making a late night call to Sanjana and telling her that he wants to her tell her something personal. To this she responds even she has something to say. When Jerry asks her to say it first, without any hesitation, Sanjana reveals that she is in love with someone. Jerry is definitely shocked to hear it, but is in the hope that this person is he himself. The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the film, but it shows that a sweet love tale is in store for the audience.

Watch The Teaser Of Anugraheethan Antony Below:

The teaser of Anugraheethan Antony is even a treat to watch, courtesy the melodious soft ballad that is been played in the background, crooned by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Haritha Balakrishnan. The music of this film has been composed by Arun Muraleedharan. Anugraheethan Antony, directed by Prince Joy, is bankrolled by M Shijith under the banner of Lekhsya Entertainments.

