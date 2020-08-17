Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared an exciting update for all his fans. It is about his new project that would be India’s first virtual production film. The upcoming film will be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, a popular VFX artist, marking his directorial debut. Prithviraj shared a poster and wrote, “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!” Vaariyamkunnan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Teams Up With Virus Director Aashiq Abu For Movie Based On 1921 Malabar Rebellion.

The poster shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran featured a sketch of a person in the avatar of a warrior. Talking about this film, Gokulraj Baskar told TOI, “Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is based on a mythical story. It’s about a mythical character from Kerala, which could also attract the international audience.” He also shared that this project will be entirely shot with real-time in-camera technology. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

India's First Virtual Production Film

This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates! @PrithviOfficial @PrithvirajProd @frames_magic #GokulrajBaskar pic.twitter.com/kzTc7LNvIN — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 17, 2020

Golkulraj Baskar also revealed that the shoot will take place in a studio in Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala. About it he stated, “We will be filming the movie in a studio set in Kochi, Kerala. I have been researching about the Real time Visual effects for a long time now and I am taking the initiative of assembling a studio in Kerala itself. We will bring adequate team and virtual production tools to our studio. I feel the technology would be a great boon for the industry, especially in this situation. And I am happy to introduce it through our upcoming film. Even if it’s a lockdown or a similar situation, we can make movies in studios.”

Owing to the ongoing global crisis, there are several filmmakers who are finding difficulty in doing a film’s shoot. But with ‘virtual production tools’ looks like there’s going to be some major changes in the entertainment industry soon! The upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be released in five languages – Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

