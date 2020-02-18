Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Here Are The Films Of This South Beauty That You Must Watch!

Anupama Parameswaran (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Anupama Parameswaran made her acting debut in the year 2015. She made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Premam that also featured Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian in the lead. This south beauty shot to fame for portraying the character Mary George, a pre-degree student. She soon started to get offers from other industries as well. A year later Anupama made her debut in Tollywood and in the same year she entered in Kollywood as well. And in 2019, Anupama made her debut in the Kannada film industry. All You Need to Know about Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran! Take a Look at Mary George’s Pics.

Anupama Parameswaran, who did her majors in Communicative English from CMS College in Kottayam, did not complete her academics as she wanted to pursue a career in acting. In such a short span of time, Anupama has won hearts with her performances. On this special day, fans across the country are showering her with tons of birthday messages on social media platforms. Being her birthday, let’s take a look at those four popular films of Anupama that just cannot be missed. Rakshasudu Movie Review: Critics Are All Praises for Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran’s Crime Thriller.

Premam

Anupama made her acting debut with Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam film Premam. She played the role of a pre-degree student named Mary George, who was one of the prettiest and smartest girl from the area where George (Nivin Pauly) also lives. George’s infatuation towards Mary and his attempts to talk her, was totally relatable.

Kodi

The film Kodi was special to both Anupama Parameswaran and lead actor Dhanush. Anupama made her Kollywood debut, whereas the latter played a dual role, Kodi and Anbu for the first time in his career. Anupama plays character Malathi, who is an egg seller and also Anbu’s love interest.

Jomonte Suvisheshangal

Jomon (Dulquer Salmaan) and Catherine’s (Anupama Parameswaran) love story was going all fine until the former’s father Vincent (Mukesh) loses all his property and gets thrown out of his house. That’s when Jomon has to make a choice between family and relationship, and the young lad is forced to end his relationship with Catherine.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame

Anupama Parameswaran (Anupama) is paired opposite Ram Pothineni (Sanju) in this film. It definitely wasn’t love at first sight. There was a lot of drama (unlike any other love story) before Anupama started falling for Sanju.

Anupama Parameswaran has done intriguing roles in her career. We wish her all the love and luck in her future projects. Happy Birthday, Anupama!