Anushka Shetty Is Not Getting Married To Prabhas But An Indian Cricketer?

Anushka Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ever since the magnum opus Baahubali has released, speculations about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty dating each other have been doing rounds on the internet. Rumours were rife that the two would be getting hitched soon. Despite several talks did rounds about their relationship status, Prabhas and Anushka neither agreed nor denied about it. They have always remained tight-lipped about this whole saga. As per the latest reports, Anushka Shetty would be getting married to an Indian cricketer, and not Prabhas. Prabhas Has THIS to Say About His Relationship With Anushka Shetty and all the Marriage Rumours Surrounding Them.

We are sure, this must have made you say, WHAT! As per a report in Republic World, Anushka Shetty is dating an Indian cricketer. The name of the cricketer has not been revealed yet. There are also rumours that the she said got engaged to the cricket already. There has been no official announcement been made about it yet. It is said that this cricketer hails from North India. Saaho: Prabhas to Arrange a Special Screening for Anushka Shetty?

In an interview to Mirror when Prabhas was asked about his equation with Anushka Shetty and their rumoured marriage, he was quoted as saying, “Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn’t someone have spotted us together in the last two years?” We wonder if the latest reports of Anushka tying the knot to the cricketer are true or not. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.