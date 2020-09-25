AR Murugadoss is one of the finest filmmakers of Tamil Cinema. He is widely known for directing action films mainly on social issues. Before becoming a full-fledged director, Murugadoss first worked as an assistant writer of P Kalaimani and wrote dialogues for the Tamil film Madurai Meenakshi. He then served as an assistant director for Ratchagan for half of the film and then also worked as an as assistant script director for the Telugu film Kalusukundam Ra. Thalapathy 65: Are Vijay and AR Murugadoss Teaming Up for Thuppakki 2?

AR Murugadoss has turned 46 today and cinephiles are thankful to him for the fantastic contributions made by him in the world of cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the five biggest hits directed by this ace filmmaker of Kollywood. Allu Arjun and AR Murugadoss to Collaborate for a Film?

Dheena

AR Murugadoss had made his directorial debut with Dheena starring Ajith in the lead. This action drama was also written by the then debutant filmmaker. This masala entertainer had not only opened to positive reviews but it was also a blockbuster hit at the ticket windows.

Thuppakki

This was another action thriller that was written and directed by Murugadoss. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, it revolved around an Indian Army officer who is on a mission to track down a terrorist group and destroy it, and detect subsequent bomb blasts. The film not only garnered immense praises but it again a huge hit at the box office.

Kaththi

AR Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay are known to be a super hit combo. Whenever this director and actor have teamed up for a film, it has won audiences hearts and the results can be seen at the ticket windows. Kaththi that released in 2014 had emerged as one of the highest films of that year.

Sarkar

It was a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. This was the third time that Murugadoss and Vijay were collaborating. Although the film had received mixed reviews, performances of the star cast, its concept and cinematography was lauded. This was another blockbuster film to Murugadoss’ credit.

Darbar

The action thriller Darbar with a fantastic star cast – Rajinikanth, Nayanthara Nivetha Thomas, Sunil Shetty – was written and helmed by Murugadoss. It had a mild response from critics, however, the box office collections were pretty strong, both in India and in overseas.

These are some of the biggest hits directed by AR Murugadoss. The filmmaker has some amazing projects coming up and fans are looking forward to an official announcement. Here’s wishing the ace director of Tamil Cinema a very happy birthday!

