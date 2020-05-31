Sayyeshaa Shares a Sexy Throwback Pic from Her Bali Vacay and Says ‘I Miss The Water’

Sayyeshaa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Summers and beaches, the perfect combination that everyone loves. Who wouldn’t want to dive into the water and beat the heat? There must have been many who would have had made some amazing trip plans, but everything came to a standstill due to this coronavirus outbreak. All plans had to be cancelled and today one can only think of the vacay they enjoyed last summer and share those throwback pics on social media platforms. And guess what, even south beauty Sayyeshaa is going through something similar. Sayyeshaa Saigal Takes Up the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge and Shows Off Her Sexy Dancing Skills on TikTok! (Watch Video).

Sayyeshaa, who is known for her works in the Tamil film industry, has shared a sexy throwback pic on Instagram. This photo is from her trip to Bali and the actress is clearly missing those wonderful days. In this pic, you’ll see her in a bikini clad avatar, chilling by resting on the pool float and enjoying the unmatched views of Seminyak Beach. She had visited the luxury resort, W Bali. While sharing the pic, she captioned it as, “I miss the water! #waterbaby#throwback#holiday#bali#memories”. Teddy Teaser Released On The Occasion Of Arya and Sayyeshaa’s First Wedding Anniversary! Watch Video.

Sayyeshaa In A Bikini Clad Avatar

View this post on Instagram I miss the water! 😍😱 #waterbaby#throwback#holiday#bali#memories A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on May 29, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

Another One

View this post on Instagram Take me on a holiday!!! I miss traveling!!! 😍 #bali#throwback#holiday#missing#summer#travel#love#obsessed#beautiful#nature#pool#blessed#chilling#instaphoto#instadaily A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on May 3, 2020 at 2:20am PDT

The above pic that Sayyeshaa had shared was earlier this month. It is pretty clear that she is missing her trip to Bali and we think, right after the lockdown is lifted and everything gets settled, Sayyeshaa might just head to her favourite destination. Well, who would not want to unwind at such a fabulous location after all these months of stress? Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.