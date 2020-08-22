There had been speculations going on that Article 15 would be remade in Tamil by Boney Kapoor, and that Thala Ajith Kumar would be the lead. There were even rumours that Ajith's next, Valimai, is actually a remake of the Anubhav Sinha-directed Hindi film. It turns out that the rumours were partially true. Article 15 is, indeed, being remade in Tamil and Boney Kapoor is presenting the film, along with the original producers Zee Studios. Instead of Ajith Kumar, though, Udhayanidhi Stalin is going to play the lead. Boney Kapoor to Remake Badhaai Ho and Article 15 in Tamil Following Success of Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai?

The announcement happened on August 22. While the remake hasn't officially been titled, it has been confirmed that Arunraja Kamaraj would be directing the film. Kamaraj, actor and lyricist, had earlier made his directorial debut in 2018 with Kanaa, that had earned critical acclaim.

Actor-Politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was last seen in the thriller Psycho, will be stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the lead in the original. Khurrana had won lot of appreciation for playing the upright police officer, battling caste politics, while solving the case of rape and murder of Dalit girls. MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed Chief of DMK Youth Wing.

Romeo Pictures will be producing the film.

Boney Kapoor's last Tamil film as a producer was Nerkonda Paarvai, which was a remake of the Bollywood hit PINK, and starred Ajith in the lead. In fact, Kapoor also stays the producer for Ajith's Valimai. This is the first time he would be working with Stalin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).