Multi-award-winning Tollywood director Srinu Vaitla and his wife Roopa are said to be parting ways. Roopa Vaitla has moved a court in Nampally to grant her request for a divorce. The couple has been living apart for around four years and now chosen to dissolve their marriage. A costume designer, Roopa has worked with leading actresses, notably Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal in successful films such as Dookudu and Baadshah, directed by her now-estranged husband. Sravana Bhargavi And Vedala Hemachandra To Divorce After Nine Years Of Marriage – Reports.

Vaitla had announced Dhee 2 featuring Manchu Vishnu a few months ago, but the film has been shelved. He is now without a substantial offer. Troubles in Vailta's personal life have been cited as the reason why he has been absent from the film industry for quite some time. Tollywood Actress Swathi Reddy Reacts to Divorce Rumours with Vikas Vasu (Watch Video).

Ironically, Vaitla had supported and mentored his wife to pursue a career in costume design, but despite her close association with his films, the marriage evidently has not survived.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).