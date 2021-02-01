Brahmanandam is known as the Comedy King of Tollywood. The Padma Shri winner is regarded as one of the finest comic actors in the country. Appeared in more than 1,000 films, it has been almost three decades since he has been in the film industry and entertaining the audience of Telugu Cinema. The veteran actor, who celebrates his 65th birthday today, is one of the most versatile Indian comic actors. Popularly known as Brahmi, before venturing into films, he worked as a Telugu lecturer. It was in 1987 he had made his acting debut with Aha Naa-Pellanta! and this comedy drama was not just commercially successful but since then he has been winning audiences’ hearts. Brahmanandam Has Been Maintaining Social Distancing Since 2009 and This Viral Video Is Proof.

It is Brahmanandam’s brilliant expressions, creativity and perfect comic timing that has left movie buffs impressed. He has made an impressive mark in every film that he has appeared. He has worked with the ace filmmakers and leading superstars of Telugu Cinema. But it is Brahmi’s pure talent for comedy that has made him popular among the masses. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the popular scenes featuring this veteran comedian of Telugu Cinema.

Dookudu – Brahmi essays three different characters – Padmasri/Singapore Rajeswara Rao/Champak Seth – in this Mahesh Babu starrer. He’s impeccable comedy timing was lauded by critics and fans.

Ready – The Srinu Vaitla directorial starred Ram Pothineni in the lead. Brahmanandam played the role of an auditor named McDowell Murthy and the lead hero who plays the character Chandu, is later seen joining him as his as his assistant.

Pokiri – Puri Jagannadh’s action thriller features the veteran actor as a software engineer and female lead Ileana D’Cruz aka Shruti’s neighbour. His efforts to impress her and to make her marry him will leave you in splits.

Race Gurram – Brahmanandam played the role of Inspector Kill Bill Pandey, a frustrated and skilled special police officer. It was his and Allu Arjun’s performance in the film that left critics impressed.

These are some of the popular roles played by veteran actor Brahmanandam. His quirky comedy timing and expressions will always be cherished by the audience. We wish the iconic actor of Tollywood a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).