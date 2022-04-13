The much-awaited Beast has finally hit the big screens. The hostage thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Beast is a film that fans would look forward to enjoy in theatres. Sadly, the film has become victim of online piracy. Beast is reportedly available for free download and watch online. As per reports, it has been leaked on torrent sites and telegram channels. Beast Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay Is in Absolutely Fine Knick in Nelson’s Hostage Thriller That Refuses To Take Itself Seriously (LatestLY Exclusive).

Beast full movie in HD is leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and others pirated versions of Beast movie in HD (300mb free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Keywords like Beast 2022 Full Movie Download, Beast Tamilrockers, Beast Tamilrockers HD Download, Beast Movie Download Pagalworld, Beast 2019 Full Movie Download, Beast Movie Download Filmyzilla, Beast Movie Download Openload, Beast Movie Download Tamilrockers, Beast Movie Download Movierulz, Beast Movie Download 720p, Beast Full Movie Download 480p, Beast Full Movie Download bolly4u, Beast Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Beast Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Beast, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes the recently released Ghani, Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore, Dasvi among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).