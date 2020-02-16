Bheeshma Trailer Starring Nithiin to Release On February 17!

Bheeshma Trailer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On February 15, Tollywood’s handsome hunk got engaged to his long time lady love Shalini in Hyderabad. And today, Nithiin has announced about the release of his film’s trailer. It is indeed a series of some amazing surprises for all fans of Nithiin. The trailer of Bheeshma is all set to be released on February 17 at 4:05pm. The actor has shared a poster in which he is seen trying to hit a man with an hatchet, with villagers in the background. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics).

Nithiin is playing the titular role in the movie and gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna would be sharing screen space with him. The upcoming Telugu flick is directed by Venky Kudumula and will be produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Fans are eagerly waiting for this flick that is all set to be released on February 21, which is hardly days away. Singles Anthem: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma's Upbeat Track Is a Perfect Treat for All the Singles Out There (Watch Video).

Bheeshma Trailer Announcement:

BHEESHMA theatrical trailer wil b out tomorrow at 4.05 p.m 😃 pic.twitter.com/Emzilsz1qP — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 16, 2020

Watch The Teaser Of Bheeshma Below:

Nithiin was last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, in which he made a cameo appearance. Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Talking about Bheeshma, the expectations are high from this film. The teaser of the movie had received overwhelming response from the audience and so was the Singles Anthem. Promised to be a mass entertaining flick, let’s wait and watch how the critics and audience react after watch Bheeshma on the big screens.