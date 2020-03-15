Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Suja Varunee’s Appearance on the TV Show ‘Speed Get Set Go’ Leaves Fans Excited (Watch Video)

Suja Varunee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before participating in Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017, Suja Varunee worked as a dancer and made special appearances in some of the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu films. But it was the controversial reality TV show, hosted by Kamal Haasan that shot her to fame. She even made a guest appearance in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. After a brief hiatus, Suja Varunee made an appearance on the TV show, Speed Get Set Go. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Mahat Raghavendra Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Prachi Mishra in a Traditional Ceremony (See Pics).

The show Speed Get Set Go aired on Vijay Television had earlier shared a glimpse of the episode in which Suja Varunee can be seen. Suja is seen in the show along with her husband, Shiva Kumar. On February 28, Suja had shared a post on Twitter that read, “After a year I’m making my appearance in Vijay Tv’s Speed Show! Txs to @vijaytelevision for always supporting me as a family & now as a couple @shivakumarr20! Very much excited to stand in front of the lights & camera! The show was awesome & superfun, hosted by our very own DD!” Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Kavin Is Chennai Times' Most Desirable Man on Television 2019.

Suja Varunee On Speed Get Set Go

Fans are pretty excited to see Suja Varunee back on the small screens. Suja Varunee was last seen in the film Sathru, which marked Naveen Nanjundan’s directorial debut.