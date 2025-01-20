Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Season 8 Tamil created quite a buzz when it first aired. On January 19 after weeks filled with drama, evictions, and emotional moments, the highly anticipated finale arrived. The season had its fair share of happy and sad times, but it all culminated in a grand announcement. Popular YouTube anchor and eloquent orator, Muthukumaran, was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. Known for his rising fame, especially from his show Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu, Muthukumaran triumphed over fellow finalists Soundarya, Jacqueline, Raanav, Vishal, and Pavithra Janani, securing the top spot with his charm and articulate presence. Soundarya was named the runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil S8. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 8’: Ravindar Chandrasekaran Evicted From Vijay Sethupathi-Hosted Reality Show.

Bigg Boss Season 8 Winner

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Muthukumaran Lifts the Trophy and Claims INR 40 Lakh Cash Prize!

After his win, Muthukumaran dedicated his victory to all the contestants, technicians, and, most importantly, to his mother, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their support throughout his journey. “This award belongs to all the 24 contestants. It also belongs to one lady who has lived without losing self-respect… that woman is my mother. All she taught me was hard work. Just know that if Muthukumaran can, you all can. All it takes is hard work," he said. Youtube won the title and INR 40 Lakh cash. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 8’: Host Vijay Sethupathi Welcomes Varshini Venkat, Riya Thiyagarajan and 4 Other Wildcard Entrants Into His Reality Show (View Posts).

Vijay Sethupathi Returns as Host for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Bala, the head of Vijay Television, spilled the beans that Vijay Sethupathi is coming back to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. The news caught Sethupathi off guard, and he responded with a heartwarming, “I didn’t expect you to reveal that.” With the much-loved host returning, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is bound to be a thrilling rollercoaster!

