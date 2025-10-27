Ace director Vetrimaaran has now showered praises on director Mari Selvaraj's sports drama Bison, calling the film "a deep meditation that reflects resistence and resilience!" ‘Bison Kaalaamadan’ Trailer: Dhruv Vikram Transforms Into a Fierce Kabaddi Warrior in Mari Selvaraj’s Rural Sports Drama (Watch Video).

On Friday, the makers of the film, while thanking director Vetrimaaran for his appreciation of the film, shared what the director had to say after watching their film.

Watch ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’ Trailer:

Vetrimaaran, while appreciating the film, said, "Bison is a deep meditation that reflects resilience and resistance. Dhruv Vikram delivers a raw and unforgettable performance, anchored by powerful metaphors.

"The bison skeleton as a symbol of strength and survival, kabaddi as a representation of the fight for dignity and running on paths laden with obstruction all signify relentless struggle.The calm-yet-explosive Bison mirrors Kittan's suppressed fury; while shifts between black-and-white and colour reflect loss, memory, and hope."

Vetrimaaran is the latest celebrity to shower praises on director Mari Selvaraj's critically acclaimed sports drama, featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead.

It may be recalled that only recently, Superstar Rajinikanth had congratulated Mari Selvaraj, saying his hard work and proficiency had left him impressed!

Taking to his X timeline to disclose that Superstar Rajinikanth had congratulated him after watching his film, Mari Selvaraj, in Tamil wrote that Rajinikanth had told him, "Super Mari, Super! Watched Bison. Your hard work and proficiency in film after film impresses me. Congratulations Mari!"

The director had also expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth for his heartfelt appreciation. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks on behalf of myself and my entire team to Superstar Rajinikanth who called me over phone to congratulate me and director Pa Ranjith just like how he had called me and congratulated after watching my earlier films Pariyaerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan and Vaazhai!"

Several film industry professionals and politicians including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have also showered praises on both the director and the film.

Bison has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’ Pre-Release Event: Rajisha Vijayan Shares How Mari Selvaraj Rescued Her From Drowning on Set; Says ‘I Thought My End Was Near’.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

