The gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is predominantly known for her works in South Cinema and who has also done a few Hindi films, is all set to tie the knot. Kajal released an official statement yesterday in which she revealed that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The actress also revealed that it would be an intimate affair that will take place in Mumbai in the presence of immediate family members. And guess what, looks like the celebrations have already started in the Aggarwal house! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to Tie the Knot on October 30 in Mumbai.

Nisha Aggarwal, sister of bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram and that is from the latter’s pre-wedding bash. Although no other gal pals can be seen in those pictures, the Aggarwal sisters definitely seem to have had a great time together. Kajal can be seen in an LBD, flaunting the bride-to-be sash and both the sisters were donning the bunny ears headbands. You got to take a look at those lovely, fun-filled pictures right away! All You Need To Know About Kajal Aggarwal’s Soon-To-Be Husband Gautam Kitchlu.

In the statement released yesterday, Kajal Aggarwal mentioned, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.” We just cannot wait to see Kajal Aggarwal in bridal avatar!

