The much awaited official announcement is here! Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to share the good news with her fans and all near and dear ones. The south beauty has confirmed that she has said ‘Yes’ to Gautam Kitchlu! Kajal and Gautam would be tying the knot on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Since a long time the speculation around her wedding has been doing rounds and now the long wait to hear it directly from her comes to an end. Kajal Aggarwal To Get Married To Businessman Gautam Kitchlu!

Kajal Aggarwal has revealed that her wedding ceremony would be an intimate affair. It will happen in the presence of immediate family members. Be it the celebs or commoners, many have opted for a low-key wedding affair owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Considering the safety, one has to follow the norms issued by the authorities. In the statement shared by her read, “I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey.” Kajal Aggarwal Reacts To Marriage Rumours With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal To Marry Gautam Kitchlu

View this post on Instagram ♾🙏🏻 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Kajal Aggarwal has also confirmed that even after her wedding she will continue to act ‘entertain her audience’ and she wouldn’t be biding adieu to it. For the unversed, Kajal’s soon-to-be husband Gautam Kitchlu is a design enthusiast and is the founder of Discern Living. We extend our hearty congratulations to the lovely couple, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, for this new journey!

