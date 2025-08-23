Hyderabad, August 23: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was visibly moved by Ram Charan's words in his birthday wish to him on Friday, has now responded to the greeting of his son, with a heartfelt post in which he has said that seeing Ram Charan grow into such "a caring, strong, and thoughtful person" was the greatest gift he could ever ask for.

Replying to Ram Charan's post, Chiranjeevi wrote, "My dear Charan babu, reading your words fills me with immense pride and joy. Seeing you grow into such a caring, strong, and thoughtful person is the greatest gift I could ever ask for.Thank you for always making me feel so special. Love you." Ram Charan, who joined in the 70th birthday celebrations of his dad Chiranjeevi on Saturday, hugged the Megastar and touched his feet. Chiranjeevi 70th Birthday: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Megastar, Praises His Cinema and Philanthropy (View Post).

Ram Charan shared a video of the birthday celebrations on Instagram. In it, Chiranjeevi was seen cutting a cake and feeding a piece of it to Ram Charan, who then took his father's blessings by touching his feet before giving him a hug. Ram Charan, in his heartfelt post, had credited his father Chiranjeevi for all the success he had tasted till now. “Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I’ve had, every value I carry, comes from you,” he wrote.

The actor mentioned that Chiranjeevi at 70 was growing younger. “At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday @chiranjeevikonidela,” he added. Chiranjeevi Birthday: Ram Charan Says ‘At 70, You’re Growing Younger’ in Emotional Post for Father (Watch Video).

Chiranjeevi holds the record for the most "Industry Hits" in Telugu cinema, with eight films emerging as the top-grossers of their time—a feat unmatched by any actor in the industry's 100-year history. He is also celebrated as one of the finest dancers in Indian cinema and has been feted with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024 from the Government of India. In 2024, he was honoured with a Guinness World Record as the most prolific actor-dancer in the Indian film industry.

