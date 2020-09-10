Chiranjeevi took his fans by surprise as he took to Instagram to sport an all new look that has now become a huge talking point on the internet. The actor shared a picture of himself with his shaved head and fans are now wondering if this happens to be his look for the upcoming film Acharaya. We have to say, Chiranjeevi is giving full on boss vibes in this picture and there's no doubt that he's totally pulling it off. The South megastar took to Instagram to post a badass pic as he posed in shades with his shaved head. Chiranjeevi Extends Birthday Wishes To Mammootty! Megastar Says, “Your Work Over The Years Is A Real Treasure That Movie Lovers Always Relish”.

Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi wrote, "#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?" The picture has caused a storm on social media as fans of the veteran actor have been commenting on his look. Comments from his fans such as , "Boss became as gundu boss", "Shivaji 2.. the Boss" poured in on his post. There are several others who have also been speculating that this may be the look for his upcoming film Acharya. Acharya: Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's New Movie to Hit the Screens on This Date?

Check Out the Actor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk? A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

The first look along with a motion poster of Chiranjeevi's Acharya was released on the actor's 65th birthday. The film is being helmed by Koratala Siva and is one of the most-anticipated projects starring the actor. Reports stated that Chiranjeevi will be essaying the role of a communist revolutionary in the film. While we don't know if Chiranjeevi will be seen in this look in the film, we have to say it's quite a cool one!

