Chiranjeevi's fans are getting anxious for his next release, Acharya. Especially after his first look was unveiled by the makers on his birthday. While its shooting is yet to resume, the actor and his producer have apparently had a word about its release date and we are sorry to inform about its long delay. Of course, Acharya is not hitting the screens anytime this year and makers were looking for a slot in 2021 until they finalised the first week of April. Chiranjeevi Starrer's Acharya Team Responds to Copy Allegations, Call It 'Baseless' and Untrue (Read Statement).

Yes, as per new reports Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's new movie will hit the screens on April 9, 2021. Megastar Chiranjeevi has apparently asked director Koratala Siva to finish shooting by then and also ensure that the project has no more delays. The actor plays a social reformer in the movie and Kajal Aggarwal has been paired opposite him. Earlier Trisha Krishnan was roped in as the female lead but she exited the project due to creative differences. The Singham actress was then signed as her replacement. Acharya: Makers Of Chiranjeevi Starrer to Cut Down on the Film’s Budget?

Acharya also has a cameo by Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan. Apparently the actor had asked SS Rajamouli to finish shooting Charan's scenes from RRR, post which he can allot his dates for Acharya. The makers are also hunting for a female lead opposite Ram Charan and the announcement of which will be made after they finalise the actress.

