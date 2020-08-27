Acharya is one of the biggest projects starring superstar Chiranjeevi in lead while his son Ram Charan has turned producer for the same. Recently, the film landed itself in controversy though after a filmmaker and writer, Rajesh made allegations about the film's storyline being lifted from a story he had narrated to Mythri Movie Makers. While until now, only a first look of Acharya has been released and there have been no details provided about the film's story, the makers of Acharya have now released a statement addressing the plagiarism allegations. The team released a statement confirming the story of the Chiranjeevi starrer is original and that claims of the film's story being a copy are "baseless."Acharya Motion Poster: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Telugu Movie To Release In Summer 2021!

The statement also mentions that it is unfair to 'defame' a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva. Th statement reads, "We have kept the story of the film confidential and only select few people arc aware of what it is all about. It is absolutely ridiculous that claims arc being made based on thc rnotion poster alone, We'd like to clear that this is an original story." The statement also mentioned how these claims have stemmed from rumours and added,"In fact, the claims which are being made are unfounded and seem to be based on thc speculative and rumoured stories in the print and electronic media. Therefore, any claims with respect to the story are completly baseless, false a. arc made solely on assumptions."Acharya: Ram Charan Reveals the Real Reason for Coming on Board for Father Chiranjeevi's Next (Read Details).

Check Out the Statement Here:

A press release from the team of #Acharya pic.twitter.com/SXwuNSlubj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2020

Acharya is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the first look of the film was recently released on Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday. The poster merely showed Chiranjeevi with a dagger in his hand and also see some villagers and priests in the backdrop. The film is directed by Kortala Siva and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company.

