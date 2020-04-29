Irfan Pathan Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan, Shares His Connection With the Bollywood Actor

Irrfan Khan and Irfan Pathan (Photo Credits: Instagram, Getty Images)

On April 29, 2020 (Wednesday) Indian cinema lost one of its most talented artists in Irrfan Khan as the actor breathed his last in Mumbai. The 53-year-old was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the city and was being treated for a colon infection. After the news broke, several Bollywood celebrities and sports stars in the country paid their tribute to the artist and one of them is former Indian international Irfan Pathan. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Others from Cricket Fraternity Offer Condolences.

Irfan Pathan penned an emotional message to the Bollywood icon on his official Twitter handle as he paid his tributes. In the message, Pathan shared his connection with the late national award-winning actor even though he never met him. Pathan revealed how people used to tag him instead of Irrfan Khan for his outstanding work in Indian cinema. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Others Tweet Condolence Messages.

Ppl used to tag me regularly instead of #irffankhan for his outstanding work in the Indian cinema.That is sort of my connection with him even without meeting him. Saddened by his death — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 29, 2020

‘Huge loss to Indian cinema #IrrfanKhan but his legacy will live on. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayhi rajioun’ Pathan wrote on his Twitter handle. ‘Ppl used to tag me regularly instead of #irffankhan for his outstanding work in the Indian cinema. That is sort of my connection with him even without meeting him. Saddened by his death’ he added.

Irrfan Khan was one of the greatest actors from the country and was praised for his skills not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. The 53-year-old made his on-screen debut with Academy Award nominated film Salaam Bombay, in which he acted alongside Nana Patekar.