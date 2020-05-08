COVID-19 Effect: Kollywood Industry To Partially Resume Post Production Work From May 11 With Tamil Nadu Government's Permission

New Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries across the globe. Entertainment industry being a massive one, too has faced the brunt of the health scare. In India, this industry has taken a pause as all the artists and technicians are following the lockdown rules. Amid this, in a slightly good news, the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) is all set to partially resume the work. Tamil Nadu government has given a green signal to the pending post-production work of films and TV projects. Here's Why Bollywood Big-Budget Movies Won't Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon.

As per the reports, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president, RK Selvamani had sent a letter to Tamil Nadu government on May 4 requesting the same. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami gave a go-ahead and permitted to resume the post production work from May 11.

This move comes with a set of instructions that are supposed to be strictly followed by the employees. As the post production work won't require much man power, the request was granted. However, they have to adhere to the social distancing rules like wearing masks, taking appropriate permission, giving details of their job profile etc before getting back to work at their workplace. The members of FEFSI expressed gratitude for the same.

In the meantime, other entertainment industries are absolutely in no situation to get back to work with rising coronavirus cases. The actors are too spreading the message of staying at home during this testing time. The industry also saw daily wage workers and technicians lose their jobs during pandemic. This move in Kollywood comes as a sigh of relief.