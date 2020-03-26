COVID-19 Outbreak: Mahesh Babu Announces Rs 1 Crore Donation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the government keeps on introducing new schemes and announcements to help the needy in these times of distress, celebrities are doing their bit to ensure they can lend a helping hand. As Bollywood celebs are generously donating for the betterment of daily wage workers amid the coronavirus crisis, celebs in the south are announcing donations for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. After Nithiin, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan announced donations Rs 10 lakhs, 50 lakhs and 70 lakhs respectively, superstar Mahesh Babu had announced the same from his end.

Spyder actor took to his Twitter account to announce his noble deed and how he stands with the government amid this crisis. "Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts," he tweeted while making the big announcement and we truly appreciate his gesture. The actor will be donating Rs 1 crore to the CM relief funds. Besides asking us to stay home as a preventive measure, the government also needs our monetary support to overcome the crisis. COVID-19 Outbreak: After Nithiin and Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Donation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

Mahesh Babu is only the newest name to join the list of celebs who are helping the country in any way they can. Earlier actor turned politician, Kamal Haasan had suggested converting his old residence into a temporary hospital for the COVID-19 patients. Rajinikanth has also donated a certain amount to the relief fund and that's truly a commendable gesture.