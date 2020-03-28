COVID-19 Outbreak: Kamal Haasan Issues Clarification on Chennai Government's Quarantine Notice Outside his Residence

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Has Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus? No. There were few reports doing the rounds in the morning about the actor suffering from COVID-19. While his daughter had earlier mentioned about how her entire family is living separately at moment and observing self-isolation, recent reports suggested that the actor has tested positive and has been suggested quarantined by the government since then. Amid all the chaos and worries, the Chachi 420 actor had to finally issue a clarification debunking all the rumours and assuring his fans that all is well with him. Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Addressing all the queries in his newly released statement, Haasan revealed that the 'quarantined' sticker was paste outside his residence that he now uses as a party office for Makkal Needhi Maiam. He currently doesn't reside there so the question of him being in quarantine doesn't make sense. Nonetheless, he's observing self-isolation as per government's order and would request his well-wishers to do so. Superstar Kamal Haasan to Convert His Old House Into a Temporary Hospital to Combat COVID-19.

When the Chennai corporation was questioned about the reason behind sticking the quarantine sticker outside Haasan's residence, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G Prakash said, "Our staff pasted the quarantine sticker at Kamal Haasan's residence because Gautami (his ex-partner) had returned from Dubai recently and her passport has his address." This was clearly a case of misunderstanding and the actor's fan can finally heave a sigh of relief.