Dasara is the Telugu period action film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film directed by Srikanth Odela also features Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani among others. The film released in theatres today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Dasara’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Dasara has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Dasara Trailer: Nani Is Fearless and Ruthless in This Actioner Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

Dasara full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Dasara Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Dasara 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Dasara Tamilrockers, Dasara Tamilrockers HD Download, Dasara Movie Download Pagalworld, Dasara Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dasara Movie Download Openload, Dasara Movie Download Tamilrockers, Dasara Movie Download Movierulz, Dasara Movie Download 720p, Dasara Full Movie Download 480p, Dasara Full Movie Download bolly4u, Dasara Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dasara Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Dasara, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Bholaa, Kanjoos Makhichoos, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).