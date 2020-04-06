Desi Money Heist 4 Fans Dig Up Mahesh Babu-Kajal Aggarwal's 'Pilla Chao,' Compare it With 'Bella Ciao!' (Watch Video)

Stills from 'Bella Ciao" and "Pilla Chao" (Photo Credits: Twitter, YouTube)

Internet acts like a magnet when it comes to new releases. The popular series/films always get discussed on social media now and trivia starts getting dug up. Something similar happened to Kajal Agarwal and Mahesh Babu’s old song “Pilla Chao” from a Telugu film called Businessman. Currently, netizens are hooked to the folk song “Bella Ciao” that was used in Netflix series, Money Heist 4. The song regained popularity with the Spanish series. However, desi fans are all hilariously gushing over the similar Tollywood track.

For the uninitiated, Bella Ciao which means ‘Goodbye Beautiful’ is an Italian protest folk song. It originated as a tribute to the paddy field workers in North Italy and their struggle while working there in late 19th century. Yes, it is that old.

Coming back to Money Heist, the makers used the track and the tune in several episodes and in important scenes. This became every fan’s favourite thing from the series, with covers going viral. However, now Indian fans of the series cannot get enough of this Mahesh Babu starrer song from the 2012 action drama! Check out the songs and the memes below.

The track got more popularity on the internet especially after the lockdown started across the globe. The fans were seen playing the beautiful tune from their balconies and jamming on the same! Well, now that we have re-discovered ‘Pilla Chao,’ hit that play button and tag the Berlin to your Professor!