Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, released in theatres today, February 21. The rom-com features Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, alongside Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Mysskin among others. Produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment, this film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Dragon has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Dragon’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu’s Coming-of-Age Youthful Entertainer Receives Critical Acclaim.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dragon’ Movie Below:

The synopsis of Dragon reads: “Ragavan "Dragon" Dhanapal is an obedient and high-performing boy in school. But when a girl rejects him for not being the ‘bad boy’ that he isn’t, Ragavan becomes a notorious college rebel, who refuses to study and clear his 48 arrears. Even as he fakes going to the office to his gullible innocent parents while he wastes time at his friends’ house, the tipping point to achieve something comes after his girlfriend from college Keerthi breaks up with him for his wastrel behaviour.”

