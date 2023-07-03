Actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram are set to collaborate for their fourth feature film, the makers announced on Monday. The currently untitled project will be backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under production banners Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations, respectively. Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas Collaborate for the Fourth Time ‘To Create a Visual Spectacle’ (Watch Video).

Geetha Arts made the announcement on its official Twitter page. "The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! More Details Soon! #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts (sic)" the banner said in the tweet.

Arjun and Trivikram first worked together on the 2012 film Julayi. They followed it up with S/O Satyamurthy in 2015 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Allu Arjun To Star in Trivikram Srinivas’ First Pan-India Film – Reports

Their fourth movie will be "a visual spectacle", the makers said.

Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.