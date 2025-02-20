Actress Srushti Dange, who was supposed to participate in actor, dance choregrapher, director Prabhu Deva’s upcoming concert, has now announced that she was pulling out of the show because of "false promises and unfulfilled commitments". The actress, however, made it clear that her decision to pull out was not directed at Prabhu Deva that she has been a huge fan of his and that she will always continue to be a fan of the dancer and director. B Praak Slams Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps Over Vulgar Joke: Singer Cancels Podcast With YouTuber, Asks Him To Preserve ‘Our Indian Culture’ (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a lengthy post on why she had chosen to walk out of the show. Srushti, who has worked in a number of Tamil films, wrote, “To all my amazing supporters who were expecting to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to share that I have decided to walk out of the show. This decision is not directed at Prabhu Deva sir in any way-I have been a huge fan of him and always will be. However, I cannot stand for discrimination and leanings.” The actress then went out to list the reasons for her decision.

Srushti Dange Exits Prabhu Deva’s Upcoming Concert Citing 'False Promises'

"It truly hurts that even after being in the industry for so many years, you still have to fight for what you rightfully deserve. False promises and unfulfilled commitments are disappointing, and these were the major reasons behind my decision," she said. Stating that she did not need an event to celebrate Prabhu Deva and that she would always celebrate him, no matter what, the actress said while this could have been a cherished memory it instead had turned into a disappointment. "This is not an apology to you all, but rather a heartfelt note to let you all know why I will not be a part of the show.

Maybe next time, in a better and healthier more respectful space, things will be different,” she explained. “I only wish the creative team had taken more care in planning and respecting the artists involved. This project meant a lot to me, and it's unfortunate that it had to end on this note,” she said.

