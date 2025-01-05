Music composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film, based on his character from the 2014 film The Xpose, is slated to be released on February 7. Titled Badass Ravi Kumar, the new movie is an action musical entertainer which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi Kumar. Himesh Reshammiya Performs Father Vipin Reshammiya’s Last Rites; Sajid Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Iulia Vantur and Others Pay Their Respects (Watch Video).

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film is directed by Keith Gomes. Reshammiya and Kushal Bakshi are credited for its screenplay.

Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the trailer of Badass Ravi Kumar on Instagram on Sunday. "Badass Ravi Kumar trailer is here, in cinemas 7th Feb, Himesh Reshammiya retro action musical, Jai Matadi, Let's Rock, 80's type ki picture give it all your love," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’:

The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Prabhudeva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Manish Wadhwa, and Saurabh Sachdeva. In the first movie of "The Xpose" series, Reshammiya played a cop-turned-superstar named Ravi Kumar, who investigates a murder mystery. Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special: ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Tumse Milna’ and Other Golden Hits of the Multi-Talented Musician.

The film also starred Zoya Afroz and Sonali Raut, with Irrfan Khan and Honey Singh in special roles. The 2014 film was directed by Anant Mahadevan from a script by Reshammiya.