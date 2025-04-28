Mumbai, April 28: As they celebrated 37 years of love and togetherness, superstar Mohanlal shared a heart-melting picture, giving his wife Suchitra a sweet peck and showering her with affection. Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, the star is seen lovingly giving a sweet peck on his wife’s cheek, while is seen smiling. For the caption, he wrote: Happy Anniversary Dearest Suchi. Forever grateful for you, forever yours.”

It was in 1988, when Mohanlal married Suchitra, daughter of the Tamil film producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav has acted in a few films, debuting in Mohanlal's Onnaman in 2001. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal ‘The Complete Actor’ Is Back, Critics Laud Tharun Moorthy’s Film Co-Starring Shobana.

Mohanlal Celebrates 37th Wedding Anniversary With Suchitra

The 64-year-old Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. He has been feted with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

The actor recently on April 25 spoke about his film Thudarum and expressed gratitude for all the love that was showered on the film. Taking to his X, the actor wrote,"I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express." ‘Nothing To Worry’: Mohanlal Addresses Mammootty’s Health Rumours, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Star Declines To Give Reason for Sabarimala Prayers (Watch Video).

He then went on to say, "Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

The actor pointed out that Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth. "To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he signed off.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, “Thudarum” is a crime thriller film. It also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Aravind.

