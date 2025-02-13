Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s upcoming biopic of the great scientist G D Naidu will be shot entirely in Coimbatore, the birthplace of the great man who was called the ‘Edison of India’, to ensure authenticity of his life and times. ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh Star in Netflix’s Heartwarming Love Story (Watch Video).

Talking exclusively to IANS, Executive producer of the film, Muralidharan Subramanian said, “Almost 95 per cent of the film will be shot in the same place as it happened and the remaining five per cent will be shot abroad. A small portion of this five per cent that had to be shot abroad was already completed last year. The remaining portions will be shot as we go along.”

Murlidharan further went on to say, “Shooting for the Indian portions of the film will begin on February 18, when the other details of the film including the title will be disclosed.”

Talking about the kind of research that had gone into the life of the great man, Murlidharan said, “The director and his team have research for over three to five years into the life of the scientist. This has been done as the team wants to do justice to the man and his contribution to science and society.”

Following their National Award for Best Feature Film of 2022 for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films are reuniting again for this film.

Madhavan, who played Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, will be seen playing the compelling character of G.D. Naidu, the visionary and national hero who also came to be known as the 'Edison of India' and the 'Wealth Creator of Coimbatore.' ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ Teaser: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Chemistry Shines in Netflix’s Romantic Film (Watch Video).

The untitled film is being produced by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan of Varghese Moolan Pictures, and R. Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan of Tricolour Films. Aravind Kamalanathan takes on a dual challenge, serving as the film's cinematographer and creative producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).