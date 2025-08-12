Chennai, August 11: If reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, a firm in Singapore has now announced a paid holiday for its Tamil workers to enable them to watch Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' on the first day of its release! What's more, the firm has also announced that it would offer first-day-first-show tickets to its workers and also provide them with 30 Singaporean dollars each towards food and beverage costs. The company called this "an activity under workers welfare and stress management."

A copy of the announcement notice put out by the company is now doing rounds on the Internet with several fans in India liking the post. With only a couple of days more left for the film to hit screens, the 'Coolie' fever seems to be well and truly setting in. It may be recalled that the film's director Lokesh Kanakaraj had only recently visited the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai and offered prayers ahead of the film's release. The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.In fact, it has made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date. Before Aamir Khan in ‘Coolie’, How Rajinikanth Keeps Casting Bollywood Stars in His Tamil Movies From Amitabh Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. A trailer that was released by the makers recently has only added to the hype and excitement. As ‘Coolie’ and ‘War 2’ Clash on August 14, Clip of Young Hrithik Roshan Playing Rajinikanth’s Son Goes Viral – Find Out Which Movie! (Watch Video).

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has cleared the explosive action entertainer for release with an A certificate. The film getting an A certificate has got a section of the audience concerned. Family audiences and children form a considerable chunk of actor Rajinikanth's fan base and Coolie getting an 'A' certificate will mean families will be unable to take their children to theatres to watch the eagerly-awaited film.

