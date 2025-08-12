August 14 will witness a huge box office clash between two cinematic giants — one from Bollywood and one from the South, with a hint of crossover star power. Yash Raj Films is releasing War 2, the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, bringing back Hrithik Roshan in the lead and marking the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the action spy thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji, best known for Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra. Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ Post Credit Scene To Introduce ‘Alpha’ Girls Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh in Intense Cameo Alongside Tiger and Pathaan? Here’s What We Know.

Meanwhile, Coolie marks the first collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Rajinikanth. Although Lokesh created Tamil cinema’s first interconnected universe - the LCU (Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo) - Coolie is reportedly not part of that franchise. The star-studded cast includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan, with Bollywood legend Aamir Khan making his Tamil debut in a cameo appearance.

While Coolie currently has the edge in pre-release sales, War 2 leads in screen count. Fans of both films are already engaged in online debates over which Independence Day release will emerge as the bigger hit.

The Viral Throwback: Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan on Screen Together

Amid the hype, a nostalgic clip from an old film featuring both Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan has resurfaced online. While veteran cinephiles may recall this connection, younger fans might be surprised to learn that Hrithik once played Rajinikanth’s on-screen son — and gave quite the performance as a child actor.

The film in question is Bhagwaan Dada (1986), made when Rajinikanth had already cemented his superstar status in Tamil cinema and was expanding into Bollywood. This movie was also referenced in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans.

All About 'Bhagwaan Dada' - Cast to Where to Watch it Online

Bhagwaan Dada was directed by the late J Om Prakash, Rakesh Roshan’s father-in-law and Hrithik’s maternal grandfather. Rakesh Roshan not only produced the film but also played a parallel lead role. Rajinikanth starred as the titular character, a benevolent slumlord, while the late Sridevi and Tina Munim (now Ambani) were the female leads.

Hrithik Roshan played Govinda, Rajinikanth’s adopted son, whose biological mother is killed by the antagonist. This was Hrithik’s first substantial speaking role after brief appearances in family productions like Aasha, Aap Ke Deewane, Aas Paas, and Aasra Pyaar Da. Despite his natural performance, Bhagwaan Dada marked his final film as a child actor before he moved on to assisting his father in direction and later in 2000, getting the most enviable star-kid debut in Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai and becoming a nationwide sensation.

The full film is available on YouTube, but be warned - it doesn’t follow the typical happy-ending formula.

Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Chapter

Rajinikanth made his Hindi film debut in Andha Kanoon (1983), a remake of his Tamil hit Sattam Oru Iruttarai. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan in an extended guest role and Dharmendra in a cameo.

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Rajinikanth appeared in several Hindi films including Meri Adalat, John Jani Janardhan, Mahaguru, Bewafai, Asli Naqli, Daku Hasina, ChaalBaaz, Hum, and Insaniyat Ke Devta. However, he was mostly part of multi-starrers, as his solo box office pull in Hindi cinema never matched his dominance in Tamil films.

He even co-starred with his Coolie castmate Aamir Khan in Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), an unofficial Godfather remake that flopped and is widely considered among the weakest films in both actors’ careers. Did Rajinikanth Say ‘Aamir Khan Stands Tall Among Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’? Find Out What Happened at ‘Coolie Unleashed’ Event! (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth in Aatank Hi Aatank

Rajinikanth’s last Hindi film role was a cameo in the 2000 social drama Bulandi. After that, he fully focused on Tamil cinema. His only later appearance in Hindi films came in 2011, when he reprised his Enthiran role of Chitti the robot in Ra.One, at Shah Rukh Khan’s request.

