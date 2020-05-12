International Nurses Day 2020: Nivin Pauly, Sivakarthikeyan Express Gratitude Towards All The Nurses For Their Tireless Efforts In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Nivin Pauly, Sivakarthikeyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day across the globe and today everyone have expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards all the nurses, the heroes, who have risked their lives in the fight against coronavirus. Their tireless efforts have saved so many lives and we are so grateful to each one of them. These nurses are one of the strongest pillars in this battle against the pandemic. From commoners to celebs, all have just two words for these strong, wonderful nurses around the world – Thank You! International Nurses Day: Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt Honour The Brave Nurses For Risking Their Lives and Fighting The Pandemic.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and many other south celebs have expressed their gratitude towards these nurses on this International Nurses Day. From sharing beautiful pictures to penning heartfelt notes, all of them just want to thank the nurses for being the frontline warriors during this global crisis. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by south celebs on social media on International Nurses Day. International Nurses Day 2020: COVID-19 Reminds Us How Crucial Role Nurses Play in Healthcare Team.

Nivin Pauly

Manju Warrier

Sivakarthikeyan

#InternationalNursesDay Thanks to all the nurses for their selfless service 🙏👍😊 https://t.co/xfJ7j5wv5g — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 12, 2020

Mohanlal

Tovino Thomas

View this post on Instagram International Nurses Day !! A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on May 12, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, “Today we pause to thank some of the most extraordinary people in our society; nurses. They are humanity's frontline. Nurses from Kerala are serving across the world. We are proud of them. We hold them in our hearts, not just today but everyday. #InternationalNursesDay greetings”. There are several others who have thanked the nurses and also wished for their well-being. We salute and thank all the nurses out there for their tireless efforts! Happy International Nurses Day!