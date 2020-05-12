International Nurses Day: Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt Honour The Brave Nurses For Risking Their Lives and Fighting The Pandemic

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The International Nurses Day is observed across the globe on May 12, honouring the contributions that they make to society. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is revered as the founder of modern nursing. On this International Nurses Day, we want to thank each and every nurse around the world for risking their lives in this fight against coronavirus pandemic. Their selfless efforts has saved so many lives today. From celebs to other eminent personalities, all have come forward to express their gratitude towards the nurses for being the frontline warriors. Florence Nightingale's Quotes: Remembering 'The Lady With the Lamp' on Her 200th Birth Anniversary This International Nurses Day.

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and many other celebs have shared lovely messages on Twitter honouring the nurses on this International Nurses Day. Sanjay Dutt wrote, “So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay.” Let’s take a look at the tweets posted by other celebs on this International Nurses Day. International Nurses Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings About Nurses That Will Inspire You to No End!

Abhishek Bachchan

Kajol

Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.#InternationalNursesDay — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 12, 2020

Sanjay Dutt

So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2020

Yami Gautam

No matter what, the nurses who are battling against this pandemic are still putting up a smile on their face and dealing the crisis. They are away from their families, doing extensive shifts, but keeping aside their own priorities, these heroes are ensuring the recovery of the ones affected by the novel coronavirus. We salute all our brave and wonderful nurses for providing best care to patients and being the strongest pillars during this global crisis.