Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, better known as Vishal, left his fans deeply worried after he collapsed on stage during an event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, May 11. The Madha Gaja Raja actor was invited as a guest at the Miss Koovagam 2025 beauty pageant. Several videos of the shocking moment have gone viral online. In one of the videos, Vishal could be seen interacting with those near him before suddenly collapsing, creating panic among everyone. According to reports, he was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he received treatment. Vishal's team later confirmed that he experienced fatigue and fainted due to skipping his meal in the afternoon. They also confirmed that he is recovering and doing well. ‘I’m Fine, My Hands Don’t Shake Now”: Actor Vishal Reassures Fans and Debunks Health Rumours at ’Madha Gaja Raja’ Press Meet.

Tamil Actor Vishal Collapses on Stage During Event in Villupuram

#Vishal participated in an event in Koovagam, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Vishal faints on stage and recovered after receiving immediate first aid Getwell soon Vishal. 🩷🩷🩷#vishal pic.twitter.com/ql2Jkfrv5t — jesmon joy (@jesallu) May 12, 2025

Vishal’s Team Provides Health Update on the Actor

