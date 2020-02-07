Jaanu Movie Review: Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s Romantic Drama Receives Thumbs Up from Twitterati
Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s film Jaanu, which is a remake of the hit film '96, which was also directed by C Prem Kumar. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead. Talking about how Sharwanand and Samantha were convinced to be a part of this remake, producer Dil Raju had earlier revealed, “Sharwanand took a day to say yes but Samantha took some time because she was scared she’d be compared to Trisha. I convinced her she will bring her own talent to the film and she agreed. After the shoot began, she thanked me for bringing her on-board,” reports TOI. The much-awaited film has hit the big screens on February 7 and Twitterati is all praises for this Telugu remake. Jaanu Trailer: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's Romantic Drama Looks Heartwarming and a Perfect Pre-Valentine's Day Treat for Fans (Watch Video).

The film revolves around high-school sweethearts, Ramachandra (Sharwanand) and Jaanu (Samantha Akkineni), who come across each other at their school reunions. We did catch a glimpse of it when the makers had released the trailer. Well, looks like this romantic journey has left the audience enthralled. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by Twitterati who have managed to watch first day first show or the other morning shows today. Jaanu Song the Life of Ram: Sharwanand Walks across Beautiful Landscapes, Flies in the Air and Swims Underwater in This Gorgeous Looking Video.

From the reviews shared by movie fans, looks like Jaanu has turned out to be a perfect treat for Tollywood lovers this Valentine’s Day. The film has released on the occasion of Rose Day. Let’s wait and watch how it manages to perform in terms of box office collections.