Jaanu Movie Review: Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s Romantic Drama Receives Thumbs Up from Twitterati

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s film Jaanu, which is a remake of the hit film '96, which was also directed by C Prem Kumar. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead. Talking about how Sharwanand and Samantha were convinced to be a part of this remake, producer Dil Raju had earlier revealed, “Sharwanand took a day to say yes but Samantha took some time because she was scared she’d be compared to Trisha. I convinced her she will bring her own talent to the film and she agreed. After the shoot began, she thanked me for bringing her on-board,” reports TOI. The much-awaited film has hit the big screens on February 7 and Twitterati is all praises for this Telugu remake. Jaanu Trailer: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's Romantic Drama Looks Heartwarming and a Perfect Pre-Valentine's Day Treat for Fans (Watch Video).

The film revolves around high-school sweethearts, Ramachandra (Sharwanand) and Jaanu (Samantha Akkineni), who come across each other at their school reunions. We did catch a glimpse of it when the makers had released the trailer. Well, looks like this romantic journey has left the audience enthralled. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by Twitterati who have managed to watch first day first show or the other morning shows today. Jaanu Song the Life of Ram: Sharwanand Walks across Beautiful Landscapes, Flies in the Air and Swims Underwater in This Gorgeous Looking Video.

A Soulful Recreation

#Jaanu Review - A Soulful Recreation 🔥 Mirchi9 Rating: 3/5 If you love ‘love stories’ give #Jaanu a try. The role of Ram is a value-addition to #Sharwanand career @Samanthaprabhu2 has total command over her craft..💔 Sam Already Said 👆 @SVC_official @pridecinemaa @vamsikaka pic.twitter.com/zh0w8Nb1KR — Hari Saaho (@ImSaaho19) February 7, 2020

Watch It Without Making Comparisons

#Jaanu is a beautiful, emotional love story. Watch it without making comparisons and you will definitely love this genuine love story. ♥️@ActorSharwanand @Samanthaprabhu2 @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/eG7cXoQFVL — Prakash_Kalyan (@UrsPrakash_PK) February 7, 2020

Doesn’t Feel Like A Remake

#JaanuFromToday #Sharwanand has done a great job. he stands on his own -the magic dhe created is the greatest plus point of the movie. It’ doesn’t feel like a remake movie. Don’t miss the feel watch in theatres. #Jaanu pic.twitter.com/coSi4RpKbd — Rajesh (@Rajesh44599083) February 7, 2020

All Hearts For Samantha Akkineni

@Samanthaprabhu2 A love story that i fall in love with... #Jaanu ....... But that's what we give 5/5 It is not possible for anyone to act like you @Samanthaprabhu2 mam@SVC_official pic.twitter.com/ujwKrR9Qn0 — Mahamood (@Mahamood2215) February 7, 2020

A Refreshing Film

#Jaanu : A Faithful Remake. A soulful drama between two beautiful characters Ram and Jaanu. The entire school days setup and concept of the film is so refreshing. Brilliant acting by #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2 will keep you hooked throughout the film. Rating : 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/dbvkyabLlR — Telugu News (@Telugunews12) February 7, 2020

A Superb Watch

#Jaanu - Magic Recreated (Almost) A honest scene to scene recreation of the original with great acting by lead pair #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2, good music, many heart touching moments through out and a superb climax. Watch it!!!! pic.twitter.com/0NV17HKUn6 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 7, 2020

Jaanu - A Blockbuster

#Jaanu -"A Honest Remake" +Ves:@Samanthaprabhu2 & #Sharwanand Performance Emotional scenes BGM & songs -ves: Scene by Scene Remake Little slow paced Will work very well for the new audience & will bore the audience who already watched original 3.5/5 - Will be a Sureshot HIT pic.twitter.com/5y4euMMe3I — FriendsWood (@Frndzwood) February 7, 2020

Watch The Trailer Of Jaanu:

From the reviews shared by movie fans, looks like Jaanu has turned out to be a perfect treat for Tollywood lovers this Valentine’s Day. The film has released on the occasion of Rose Day. Let’s wait and watch how it manages to perform in terms of box office collections.