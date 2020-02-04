Jaanu Song the Life of Ram: Sharwanand Walks across Beautiful Landscapes, Flies in the Air and Swims Underwater in This Gorgeous Looking Video

The Life Of Ram From Jaanu (Photo Credits: YouTube)

A new track from the upcoming film, Jaanu, has been released on the internet. The song is titled "The Life Of Ram" and features the lead actor Sharwanand. He is walking around scenic landscapes clicking pictures as a nature photographer. We see him in all sorts of scenarios, from barren desserts to inside of a cave. We also see him take a ride in a hot air balloon for his job. At one point, we also see him taking an underwater dive to click pics. What a cool profession. Certainly, the video of "The Life Of Ram" will make you want to rethink what you are doing with your life.Jaanu Trailer: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's Romantic Drama Looks Heartwarming and a Perfect Pre-Valentine's Day Treat for Fans (Watch Video).

Sharwanand and the lead actress, Samantha, shared the song on their social media platforms. The Life Of Ram has been composed by Govind Vasantha and has been crooned by Pradeep Kumar. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has penned the lyrics that go perfectly well with the vibe. Samantha Akkineni Looks Mystical in her Traditional Six Yards for Jaanu Promotions - View Pics.

Check Out The Life Of Ram From Jaanu Here:

Jaanu is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film titled 96. The original film also had a song titled The Life Of Ram which featured the Vijay Sethupathi in very similar scenarios as the new video. The musical team for both the songs is the same. But we will still say the original song has a more aesthetic melody. The music video for the new song is definitely an upgrade. But the underwater shots in the original song were better.

Directed by C Premkumar Jaanu will hit screens this weekend on February 7.