Madurai, November 8: Thalapathy Vijay is back to entertain his fans as the first single from his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan', titled Thalapathy Kacheri, was unveiled on Saturday. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number also features vocals by Vijay and Arivu. With catchy beats, the lyrics focus on Vijay's strong connection with his fans.

Soon after its release, fans of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief were seen celebrating on the streets of Madurai. Many danced to the song while wearing posters of Vijay, making the release of the song no less than a festival celebration. ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ Song Out: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ First Single Out, Fans Rejoice (Watch Video).

‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ Song Out

Choreographed by Sekhar, the song video includes clips inspired by Vijay's famous dance moves from films like 'Ghilli,' 'Thuppakki,' Mersal,' and 'Master.'

A new poster for the upcoming film was unveiled on Wednesday evening. In the poster, Vijay can be seen standing confidently among a crowd of supporters. Donning a plain blue shirt and shades, he radiated an intense look.

Earlier in June, as part of Vijay's birthday celebrations, the makers of Jana Nayagan released the first teaser of the film, titled First Roar. ‘Thalapathy 69’ Titled ‘Jana Nayagan’! Vijay’s First Look From H Vinoth’s Political Thriller, Co-Starring Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, Unveiled on Republic Day 2025.

The 65-second teaser opened with Vijay's voice saying, "You guys will live in my heart." The actor was then seen walking through a battle-like setting in a police uniform, holding a lathi. The teaser featured visuals of destruction and calm intensity, setting the tone for a serious action drama. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is slated to be released on January 9, 2026, facing a box-office clash with Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)