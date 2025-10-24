The forthcoming supernatural spectacle Jatadhara will finally reach the audience in Hindi and Telugu on 7th November. Did you know leads Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha shot the massive climax sequence of the much-anticipated drama non-stop for 24 hours over multiple days. ‘Jatadhara’ Trailer: Sudheer Babu Battle Sonakshi Sinha’s Evil Dhana Pisachi in This Mythic Supernatural Spectacle (Watch Video).

Made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara blends mythology, black magic, ancient curses, and a mystic treasure hunt — culminating in a battle between light and darkness.

Watch ‘Jatadhara’ Video:

The team described the climax as “one of the most challenging ever mounted,” including grand sets and intricate choreography.

The producer of Jatadhara, Shivin Narang, shed light on the challenging schedule of the drama.

He said, “The climax is the soul of Jatadhara — it’s where two powerful forces of light and darkness collide. We wanted it to feel raw, real, and larger than life. What Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have done is beyond dedication — it’s devotion."

"They shot continuously for 24 hours over three days, giving everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. It’s one of the toughest, most ambitious climaxes you’ll ever see on the big screen,” he added.

After witnessing the recently released trailer of Jatadhara, Sonakshi's actor husband, Zaheer Iqbal, couldn’t help but gush over his better half.

Zaheer shared that Sonakshi has “made it official” that there’s a little “devil” in her. He took to his Instagram and dropped the trailer, along with the caption, “My wife surprising the world with her versatility Again Also I always said she has a little devil in her... turns out Jatadhara made it official Best wishes to the entire team #JatadharaTrailer Out Now‍ Witness #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi#JatadharaOnNOV7 #AwakeningBegins (sic).” ‘Jatadhara’: Mahesh Babu To Unveil Trailer of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers. Divya Vijay serves as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. The film’s immersive soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).